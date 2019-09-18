Three Injured After Mercedes-Benz Crashes Into Lobby Of Trump Plaza In New Rochelle

A car plowed through the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle overnight, injuring three people, police said.

The black 2018 Mercedes-Benz slammed through the glass doors of the 40-story building on Huguenot Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The car went through the doors and into the building’s lobby.

Police said that the crash does not appear to be intentional or suspicious, but it is under investigation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, police announced that the driver of the vehicle was a 63-year-old Larchmont resident who was traveling on LeCount Place when he failed to make a left turn onto Huguenot Street, continued straight, struck the entrance and came to a rest in the lobby.

According to police, the driver "blacked out" before striking the building. The driver showed no signs of impairment and it appears that he suffered from a medical condition prior to the incident.

Injuries to the driver and two pedestrians have been described as minor. One of the injuries was to a 41-year-old concierge at the hotel, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video of the incident showed the banged-up Mercedes in the lobby of the building surrounded by shattered glass.

According to a WABC reporter, a “witness said (the) driver casually exited his car after the crash and took a seat on the couch, didn’t say a word.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

