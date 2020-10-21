Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Hospitalized After School Bus Crash Involving Students In Area

Kathy Reakes
At least 14 injuries are being reported, including students, following a crash between a school bus and a work truck in New Windsor. Photo Credit: File

This story has been updated

Three people are in critical condition, including a female elementary school student, following a school bus crash with a truck in Orange County.

The crash took place around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, on route 207 in the Town of New Windsor, said Town of New Windsor Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

According to Farbent, the crash occurred when a commercial tree service truck that was heading westbound on Route 207 at Little Britain and Beattie roads when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck the Washingtonville School District School bus.

When emergency officials arrived, three people had to be extricated from the vehicles, including the driver of the tree service truck, the school bus driver, and one female student who was sitting behind the bus driver, Farbent said.

The two drivers are in critical condition, the little girl is in critical, but stable position. No names are being released at this time, Farbent said.

Seven students walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals.  They have since been treated and released.

Fire and rescue units responded from Washingtonville Fire Department, Maybrook Fire Department, Vails Gate Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department.

Ambulance Response was from New Windsor Ambulance Corps with assistance from Cornwall EMS, Blooming Grove EMS, Newburgh EMS, and Highland Falls EMS. 

New Windsor Police were assisted by NY State Police, Blooming Grove Police, NYSP accident investigation Unit, and NY State DOT.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

