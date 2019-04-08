Contact Us
Three Hospitalized After House Fire Breaks Out In Nyack

Valerie Musson
166 Cedar Hill Avenue in the Village of Nyack
166 Cedar Hill Avenue in the Village of Nyack Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three people were hospitalized following a house fire in Nyack, police say.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of smoke in the building of 166 Cedar Hill Avenue in the Village of Nyack on Sunday, April 7 around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly observed a large volume of fire in the building.

Nyack Fire Department responded alongside the Piermont and Valley Cottage Fire Departments to get the fire under control, police say.

The West Nyack and Tarrytown Fire Departments also responded and conducted standby operations while the Nyack Fire Department was working on combating the blaze, according to officials.

Orangetown Police Detectives and the Rockland County BCI Arson Unit are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say the building suffered severe fire damage, and three occupants of the residence were treated at Nyack Hospital for smoke inhalation. No further information is available regarding their conditions.

