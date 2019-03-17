Three Face Drug Possession Charges After Palisades Parkway Stop

Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop near the Palisades Parkway led to the discovery of drugs, police say.

New York State Police in Haverstraw conducted a traffic stop on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangeburg on Thursday, March 14.

Further investigation led to the discovery of crack cocaine, Xanax, Ketamine and marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Kayli Beierle, 20, of New Foundland, Pennsylvania; Alexis Cantirino, 19, of Greentown, Pennsylvania; and Anthony Echevarria, 22, of New York, were arrested and charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Felony

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Felony

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Echevarria also allegedly provided police with a false name at the time of his arrest in an attempt to conceal an active NYS Parole warrant. As a result, he faces additional charges of:

Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor

Second-degree forgery, a Felony

False personation, a misdemeanor

The three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Orangetown Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.