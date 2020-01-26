Three Dead After Shooting During Home Invasion In Area

Three people believed to be family members were killed and another injured during a home invasion in the area, authorities said.

The incident happened in Orange County on Sunday, Jan. 26 at about 8 a.m. in Newburgh's Chadwick Lake Park.

It's unclear if the victims were targeted, but officials say there is no direct threat to the community.

Further details, including the identities of those involved, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.