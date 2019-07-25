Three-Car Crash Causes Road Closure In Rockland

A three-car crash forced the closure of a Rockland County roadway.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Congers Road and Ridge Road in New City on Wednesday, July 24, where the crash left one of the vehicles on its side.

Upon arrival, police found an Acura with heavy front-end damage and an SUV on its side. A third Buick suffered minor damage in the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police said that there were no injuries as a result of the crash, and once the damaged vehicles were towed away, the intersection was reopened to traffic without further incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.