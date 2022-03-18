Three Arrested At Area High School For Selling Pot Edibles After Three Overdose, Police Say

Three boys have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a high school in the region in connection with three girls exhibiting overdose symptoms.

The three Sullivan County juveniles were arrested on Tuesday, March 15 after police responded to Monticello High School after receiving a 911 report of a female student who had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance.

The student was reportedly having difficulty breathing and exhibiting signs of an altered mental status, said the Village of Monticello Police.

The school's resource officer learned that two additional students were exhibiting similar symptoms, police said.

All three students were transported to Garnet Catskill Health Center in Harris by Mobile Medic EMS for medical evaluations.

An investigation by Monticello Police was immediately started in full cooperation with the Monticello Central School District Administration.

As a result of that investigation three male juvenile students have been charged with the following;

A 16-year-old was charged with two counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance, six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

A 14-year-old was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of reckless endangerment.

A 16-year-old was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substancedegree, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The investigation showed that illegal sales of cannabis edibles cookies had taken place the school and three girls had ingested the cookies, police said.

A review of the school’s video surveillance cameras showed the Illegal sales of the edibles taking place, police added.

The three students who have been charged were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Sullivan County Family Court.

