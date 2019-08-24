Three-Alarm Fire With Explosions Breaks Out At Area Condo Complex

This story has been updated.

Firefighters from multiple municipalities battled a three-alarm blaze at a luxury condominium complex in Northern Westchester.

The fire broke out in a single unit at the Half Moon Bay complex in Croton, just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and there were explosions reported, according to authorities at the scene.

The fire, which was confined to the one unit, was brought under control by 10 a.m.

The Croton-on-Hudson, Yorktown Heights, Ossining, Verplanck, Mohegan, Tarrytown and Millwood fire departments all responded along with several Marine units.

There has been no word of any possible injuries.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.