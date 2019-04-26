Ten Charged In Area Prostitution Bust

Ten people were nabbed during a prostitution operation conducted by the City of Newburgh Police Department and the New York State Police.

The sting was conducted on Thursday, April 25, to address the numerous prostitution complaints from members of the community, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

As a result of the operation officers arrested the following individuals who were all charged with prostitution:

Maryann Mughan, 51, City of Newburgh

Carol Conklin, 53, City of Newburgh

April Hoyle, 35, Village of Walden.

Officers also nabbed several men who were charged with patronizing a prostitute, including:

Nabil Mohammed, 38, City of Newburgh

Daniel Graciano-Romero, 53, City of Newburgh

Thomas Rowley, 72, City of Newburgh

Nelson Morales, 42, City of Newburgh

Kenneth Dela Vega, 28, Town of Newburgh

Leonard Williams, 53, Village of Wurtsboro

Daniel Ure, 60, Village of Hudson Falls

