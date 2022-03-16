Teens Stabbed During Attack By Group Of Women In Area, Police Say

Two teens were hospitalized with stab wounds after being attacked by a group of women outside a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

In Orange County, officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Varick Homes shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, March 14, where there was a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said that officers located a 16-year-old Newburgh resident who had been stabbed in the left eye, and an 18-year-old from Newburgh who suffered a stab wound to his right hand.

The teens said that they were injured after being attacked by a group of females, police said.

Officers were able to provide medical treatment by applying bandages to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived, police said, at which point they were both transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to police, the 16-year-old was later transferred to the Westchester Medical Center for additional advanced medical care.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the stabbing have been asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department investigators by calling (845) 569-7509.

