Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Police Warning: Man Exposes Genitals To Exercisers On Trail In Rockland
Police & Fire

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 14-year-old teen received severe injuries when hit by a pickup truck in Spring Valley.
A 14-year-old teen received severe injuries when hit by a pickup truck in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 14-year-old Spring Valley teen was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the intersection of North Cole Avenue and Stephens Place, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, the crash happened when the 14-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge 1500 pickup truck that was being driven by a 20-year-old Spring Valley resident.

The teen suffered severe injuries and was transported by Hatzolah ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

The Spring Valley Police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI Unit and the state police.

Currently, no tickets have been issued or arrests made.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.