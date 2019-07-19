Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Spring Valley

A 14-year-old Spring Valley teen was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at the intersection of North Cole Avenue and Stephens Place, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, the crash happened when the 14-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge 1500 pickup truck that was being driven by a 20-year-old Spring Valley resident.

The teen suffered severe injuries and was transported by Hatzolah ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

The Spring Valley Police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office BCI Unit and the state police.

Currently, no tickets have been issued or arrests made.

