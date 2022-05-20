Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Teen Nabbed For Knifepoint Robbery At Dunkin' Donuts In Area

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the robbery.
The scene of the robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley teen has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Dunkin' Donuts at knifepoint.

It took place in Orange County in the city of Newburgh on Saturday, May 7 at the Dunkin' located at 674 Broadway in Newburgh.

The 17-year-old teen, who was not identified due to his age, was arrested on Friday, May 13, following an investigation, said the city of Newburgh Police.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

