Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: NY Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA 'For Years Of Self-Dealing, Illegal Conduct'
Police & Fire

Teen Killed After Car Crashes Into Guard Rail In Area

Zak Failla
Route 52 near Hacienda Road in Wawarsing.
Route 52 near Hacienda Road in Wawarsing. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A local teen was killed after losing control of his car and crashing into a guard rail in the area, police said.

The crash happened in Ulster County at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 on Route 52 near the intersection of Hacienda Road in Wawarsing.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County resident Anthony Monzon, 19, of Liberty, was driving his Honda Accord east on Route 52 when he left the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The vehicle came to rest on its side about 350 feet from the site of the crash in a ditch on the westbound lane. Monzon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but it is believed that speed was a factor, the sheriff's office said.

