Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Teen In Stolen Pickup Truck Caught After Police Chase In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Desmon S. Nanton of Garnerville
Desmon S. Nanton of Garnerville Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A teenager in a stolen pickup truck was caught after a police chase, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco said.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, a sheriff’s patrol officer observed a white 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which had been reported stolen out of West Nyack two days earlier being operated by 18-year-old Desmon S. Nanton of Garnerville on Beach Road in West Haverstraw, the sheriff's office said.

The officer attempted to stop the pickup truck, but Nanton failed to comply and a pursuit ensued and crossed from West Haverstraw into Stony Point and back into Haverstraw where the vehicle was eventually boxed in and stopped on Suffern Lane near Hammond Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Nanton initially refused verbal commands from officers, but was ultimately apprehended with the assistance of Haverstraw Police and the New York State Police.  A juvenile passenger was also taken into custody.

In addition to numerous vehicle and traffic Law violations in West Haverstraw, Stony Point and Haverstraw, Nanton was charged with:

  • grand larceny (a felony),
  • unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony),
  • criminal possession of stolen property (felony),
  • reckless endangerment (misdemeanor),
  • obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor),
  • resisting arrest (misdemeanor),
  • reckless driving (misdemeanor).

Nanton was arraigned at West Haverstraw Justice Court on Friday and was released with a return court date of Monday, July 15 in the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court and Wednesday, July 17 in the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court.

