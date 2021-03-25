Teen Hit With 43 Tickets Following High-Speed Pursuit With State Police

An 18-year-old was slapped with 43 speeding tickets following a high-speed pursuit with state police on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley that reached speeds of 148 mph.

The incident began around 10:12 a.m., Sunday, March 21, when a trooper patrolling Route 17 in the town of Goshen spotted a 2003 Infiniti G35 traveling east at a high rate of speed, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The trooper, Bryan Whalen, verified the speed on radar at 117 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic without signaling and cutting off other motorists, Nevel said.

The vehicle exited at exit 129 and attempted to hide in the park-and-ride lot. The trooper observed the vehicle and began to walk up to the vehicle to speak to the driver when the vehicle fled the area.

The trooper was able to obtain the plate and a visual of the driver. The vehicle re-entered Route 17 east and proceeded to I-87 south. The trooper continued to pursue the vehicle until it reached a speed of 148 mph for safety reasons, Nevel said.

During the trooper’s investigation, he was able to determine that the plate on the Infiniti belonged to another vehicle out of New York City.

Whalen was able to locate the owner of that vehicle by having an "eagle's eye," Nevel said.

He learned that the owner of the stolen vehicle was a relative of the suspected vehicle. Through the use of social media, the trooper saw photographs with the suspect and spotted him standing next to the Infiniti G-35 with the switched plate.

With the assistance of the NYPD, the vehicle was located in Queens along with the suspect.

The suspect was detained by NYPD and then turned over to New York State Police in New York City.

He was charged with

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Fleeing an officer

Issued 43 tickets including for speeding

The suspect was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Goshen Court on Monday, April 12.

