Teen Girl Charged After Crashing Into Two Vehicles In Front Of Area Home, Police Say

A teen has been arrested after allegedly losing control of her vehicle and slamming into two parked vehicles in the yard of a home in the area.

Police responded to the incident in Ulster County around 1:35 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, after receiving a 911 call reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash in front of 61 Mike Krout Road in the Town of Saugerties.

Ulster County 911 reported that a vehicle had crashed into a residence and that the vehicle was on fire and occupants were entrapped, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Upon arrival, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle. Following a police investigation, it was established that the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Saugerties girl, was driving a 1998 Honda recklessly northbound on Mike Krout Road at an excessive speed, Sinagra said.

The vehicle veered off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and into the yard of the home at Mike Kraut Road, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle, propelling that vehicle into another vehicle that was parked.

"The vehicle had not crashed into the residence as initially reported," Sinagra said.

The 17-year-old and her 19-year-old male passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Hospital Broadway campus in Kingston.

The teen was charged with:

DWI

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Reckless driving

Unlicensed operator.

The girl was released on tickets, and a promise to appear.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

The Malden/West Camp Fire Department and Diaz Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.