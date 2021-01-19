Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Pfizer Denies Cuomo's Request For State To Buy Vaccine Directly
Police & Fire

Teen Girl Charged After Crashing Into Two Vehicles In Front Of Area Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 17-year-old girl was arrested after crashing into two parked vehicles.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested after crashing into two parked vehicles. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teen has been arrested after allegedly losing control of her vehicle and slamming into two parked vehicles in the yard of a home in the area.

Police responded to the incident in Ulster County around 1:35 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, after receiving a 911 call reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash in front of 61 Mike Krout Road in the Town of Saugerties.

 Ulster County 911 reported that a vehicle had crashed into a residence and that the vehicle was on fire and occupants were entrapped, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Upon arrival, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle. Following a police investigation, it was established that the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Saugerties girl, was driving a 1998 Honda recklessly northbound on Mike Krout Road at an excessive speed, Sinagra said.

The vehicle veered off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and into the yard of the home at Mike Kraut Road, colliding with a parked,  unoccupied vehicle, propelling that vehicle into another vehicle that was parked. 

"The vehicle had not crashed into the residence as initially reported," Sinagra said.

 The 17-year-old and her 19-year-old male passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Hospital Broadway campus in Kingston. 

The teen was charged with:

  • DWI
  • Speed not reasonable and prudent
  • Reckless driving
  • Unlicensed operator.

The girl was released on tickets, and a promise to appear.

She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

The Malden/West Camp Fire Department and Diaz Ambulance assisted at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.