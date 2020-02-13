Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Teen Found Shot After Multiple Reports Of Gunfire, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of 71 Garden St. in the City of Poughkeepsie.
The area of 71 Garden St. in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teen was found shot after police received multiple calls reporting gunshots fired overnight.

The incident took place around 1:05 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, in the area of 71 Garden St., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper arm, according to City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

Officers immediately applied a tourniquet and assisted the victim until firefighters and Mobil Life arrived, Clark said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with “serious, but not life-threatening injuries," Clark added.

The victim is allegedly not cooperating with detectives investigating the case, Clark said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is requested to call the city of Poughkeepsie “TIPS” line at 451-7577.

