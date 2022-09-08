Teen Duo Nabbed In Hudson Valley With Gun Following Chase, Police Say

Two teens were nabbed for allegedly having a weapon following a chase in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Westchester County Police, officers attempted to stop the teens after receiving notice from the state police they were driving a vehicle without a license.

When officers attempted to stop the teens, the 19-year-old driver fled on the parkway until he became stuck in traffic in Mount Pleasant and was arrested along with his 17-year-old passenger, police said.

A further investigation by officers and detectives assigned revealed a firearm hidden in the steering column and a loaded magazine on the driver's side floorboard, police said.

Additionally, the vehicle was equipped with a motorized stealth license plate flipper to conceal the rear license plate, they added.

The 19-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He is being held at the Westchester County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The 17-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released.

"Great police work by all involved in taking a loaded firearm off the streets with a well-deserved shout out to the Conditions Unit and several of the additional WCPD units who helped in this apprehension and investigation," the department said.

