Teen Charged With Sexual Misconduct In Hudson Valley

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Joe Lombardi
A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with committing sexual misconduct in Northern Westchester, according to authorities.
An investigation determined Brandon Carlos, of Croton-on-Hudson, "engaged in a course of sexual misconduct against a victim in November of 2019," state police said.

State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Carlo on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and charged him with the Class A misdemeanor of sexual misconduct.

Carlos was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court, and released on his own recognizance. 

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Thursday, Oct. 22.

