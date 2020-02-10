Teen Charged With Sexual Abuse For Alleged Incidents At Area Boarding School, State Police Say

A teenager is facing multiple charges following an alleged string of sexual assaults state police say happened at a boarding school in the Hudson Valley.

An investigation determined the sexual assaults that occurred during the fall 2019 semester on the campus of the Storm King School, located in Cornwall in Orange County. Established in 1867, it is one of New York's oldest boarding schools.

On Monday, Feb. 10, state police in Montgomery charged Henry Alvarez, 19, of Shadow Hills, California, located in the San Fernando Valley within Los Angeles, with the following:

First-degree sexual abuse (two counts), Class D felony

Forcible touching (two counts), Class A misdemeanor

Endangering the welfare of a child (one count), Class A misdemeanor

Alvarez was arraigned in the Town of Cornwall Court and posted $5,000 cash bail pending a future court appearance.

The arrest was the result of an investigation jointly conducted by the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit (Troop F) and the State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

State Police are asking anyone with additional information, or anyone who feels they may have been a victim, to contact Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo at 518-451-6187 or Investigator Emily O’Connell at 845-457-1416.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.