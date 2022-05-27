Teen Charged After Threatening Mass Shooting At His High School In NY, DA Says

A teenage student has been charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a New York school.

On Long Island, the 16-year-old student of Bellport High School was arrested by Suffolk County Police on Thursday, May 27 at his home in Bellport.

The student, whose name has not been released due to his age, was arrested after police received multiple 911 calls when he allegedly posted the threat on his “Bellport Scholars” Instagram page, said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Detectives did not find weapons in the house, police said.

“We take these threats seriously and will devote our resources to ensuring the safety of our children," said Tierney. "I thank Suffolk police for their swift action here. Upon learning of this threat, they worked with my office to locate and interview the individual responsible for the threat."

Tierney plans to convene a School Safety Summit with parents, teachers, school officials, law enforcement, and his office to work on improving our response to school safety threats and keeping kids safe.

The teen was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, May 27.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.