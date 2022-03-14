Teen Busted In Area After Ramming Police Vehicle In Stolen Minivan

A teenager in a stolen minivan rammed a police vehicle and attempted to flee from officers in Westchester after being arrested while hiding in the bushes, authorities announced.

In New Rochelle, the police department was alerted that a stolen car had entered the city from the I-95 corridor at around noon on Saturday, March 12.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that officers were able to locate the white Dodge Caravan in the Home Depot parking lot on Weyman Avenue with one person inside.

Coyne said that as officers approached the teen inside the stolen vehicle, he proceeded to reverse it out of a parking space, and when they attempted to stop him, he continued going backward until he collided with a police car.

The teen then fled toward Costco on Industrial Lane.

According to Coyne, there was a brief pursuit, and officers found that the teen abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to track down their suspect hiding in the bushes behind Costco.

The 15-year-old teenager from Brooklyn - whose name has not been released due to his age - was arrested without further incident and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of stolen property.

Following his arrest, the teen was released to his grandmother. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.