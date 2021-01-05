Teen Arrested For Stabbing His Father In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A teenager was taken into police custody after allegedly stabbing his father during a domestic dispute in the Hudson Valley, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said that a 17-year-old from Port Ewen has been arrested for a felony count of first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, following an incident over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a Port Ewen home at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, where there was a report of a man who had been stabbed during a domestic dispute with his son.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics treated the man, who was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said that the teen - whose name is being withheld due to his status as a youthful offender - was located shortly after the stabbing and taken into custody without incident.

The teen was arraigned virtually at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston and released to reappear in Ulster County Family Court on a later date.

