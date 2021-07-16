Teen Accused Of Firing Shots Into Area Homes

An 18-year-old from the area was arrested by New York State Police following a pair of reports of shots fired that entered area homes, authorities announced.

On the morning of Monday, July 5, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Stottville, where there was a reported shooting in the area, with a similar similar call coming from the Catskill Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. the following day at a home on New Street.

The joint investigation by State Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Catskill Police Department led them to identify Orange County resident Robert Bentley, of Middletown, as a suspect, and he was arrested on Wednesday, July 14.

In Greene County, Bentley was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. In Columbia County, Bentley was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

A second 16-year-old teen was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment for his role in the Catskill shooting.

Bentley was arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court and remanded into the custody of the Greene County Sheriff in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or a $200,000 partially secured bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.