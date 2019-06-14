Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Missing Person Alert For 17-Year-Old Girl In Metro Area Canceled
Police & Fire

Swimmer, 67, Goes Missing In Long-Distance Event Between Tappan Zee, GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee.
The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 67-year-old long-distance swimmer went missing Friday in the Hudson River, authorities confirmed.

He was participating in a 15.7-mile leg of the “8 Bridges Hudson River Swim,” which began at the Tappan Zee Bridge and headed to the George Washington Bridge, when a spotter saw him go under and not reappear near the foot of the "Little Red Lighthouse" at Fort Washington Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee.

The event began Saturday at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, which spans the river between Hudson and Catskill.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.