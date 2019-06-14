Swimmer, 67, Goes Missing In Long-Distance Event Between Tappan Zee, GWB

A 67-year-old long-distance swimmer went missing Friday in the Hudson River, authorities confirmed.

He was participating in a 15.7-mile leg of the “8 Bridges Hudson River Swim,” which began at the Tappan Zee Bridge and headed to the George Washington Bridge, when a spotter saw him go under and not reappear near the foot of the "Little Red Lighthouse" at Fort Washington Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee.

The event began Saturday at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, which spans the river between Hudson and Catskill.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.