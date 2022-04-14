SUV With Child Inside Stolen In Hudson Valley Crashes

Two suspects are at large after stealing an SUV in Northern Westchester that had a toddler inside, police said.

Late on Wednesday, April 13, a Nissan SUV was stolen in Peekskill, leading to a short chase, police said, before the driver crashed in the area of North Broadway in Tarrytown, at which point he and a passenger fled on foot.

Officials said that two have not been apprehended. The infant was safely recovered and transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation.

The child has was in good condition when found and has since been reunited with family.

County police also responded to the scene, and a K9 and aerial unit were called in to assist with the search, though no arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

