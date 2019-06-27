SUV Driver Critically Injured In Crash With Truck On I-87

An SUV driver remains in critical condition after the driver reportedly rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-87 in Greenburgh.

The crash took place around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, near Exit 7A in Greenburgh, state police said.

During the crash, the front windshield and roof of the SUV were ripped open, and the driver had to be extricated. by members of the Ardsley Fire Department with help from the Tarrytown Fire Department.

The driver was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

