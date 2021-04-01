Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Fatal Spring Valley Fire Investigation To Take Weeks, Authorities Say
Police & Fire

Suspicious Fires In Suffern Raising Concerns

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Suffern Police Department is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the village.
The Suffern Police Department is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the village. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A village in the area is investigating a series of suspicious fires.

The fires have been started in the early morning or late at night in the Rockland County municipality. 

The Suffern Police Department said on Thursday, April 1 said the fires have been set in the Boulevard area of the village of Suffern.

"We are asking residents to contact the police desk if they see anything suspicious," the department said.

The department is also asking residents to review any video footage they may have from Ring-type doorbells or surveillance cameras for any unknown people in the area.

"Residents are encouraged to keep their residences well-lit if possible," they added.

Residents are also encouraged to have working batteries in their smoke detectors.

Anyone with information should contact the department at 845-357-2300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.