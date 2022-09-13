Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Ambulance Crash, Police Say

Contact Us
A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance in Bergen County when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, age 52, told officers he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change, according to police.

He said he swerved to avoid a collision, but the cab of the rig was struck by the Mercedes on the passenger side, said authorities.

Cheyanne Pinnock, 22, age of Stony Point claimed that the ambulance driver sped up before the rig hit her car, police said.

Following a police investigation, she was issued three summonses for driving while suspended, driving without insurance and making an unsafe lane change, according to police.

They also impounded her vehicle, police said.

No serious injuries were reported.

The ambulance was driven from the scene, police said.

