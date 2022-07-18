Suspects Still On Run After Five Shot In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Police are intensifying their investigations into two shootings that injured five people in one night in Westchester County.

The incidents began in Yonkers around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

That's when officers responded to the area of Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue on a report of shots fired, said Sgt. Frank DiDomizio, of the Yonkers Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims of gunshot wounds. The victims were quickly transported to an area hospital. The first victim is an 18-year-old woman who was shot in her right elbow. Her condition is stable, DiDomizio said.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the right side of his chest just below the collar bone. Doctors report that he may have a punctured lung. He is in critical but stable condition at this time, DiDomizio said.

Later in the evening, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of 43 School St., on an additional report of shots fired. Upon arrival, units located three victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

The first victim is a 42-year-old man who was shot once in the back. Doctors found that the bullet passed through to his chest. He is in critical but stable condition at this time, DiDomizio said.

The second victim is a 30-year-old woman who was shot once in her right arm. Doctors found that the bullet then struck her chest cavity and is now lodged in her left arm. She is also currently in critical but stable condition, he added.

The third victim is a 41-year-old man who was shot once in the back. Doctors report that the bullet appeared to hit his spleen and colon. He is in stable condition at this time, police said.

On Monday, July 18, DiDomizio said no suspects have been arrested and all patients remain in the hospital.

If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, please contact the Detective Division at 914‐377‐7724. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip by texting “YPD” and your tip to 847411.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

