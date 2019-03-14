Suspects On Run After Multi-Vehicle I-87 Crash Injures State Trooper

A New York State trooper was transported to Westchester Medical Center following a wild chase on I-87 that ended with the trooper's vehicle being rear-ended by an unmarked NYPD officer taking part in the chase.

The event began around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, when the unidentified trooper attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle on I-87 in Woodbury in Orange County, said Trooper Tara L. McCormick, spokeswoman for the state police.

The vehicle stopped, but when the trooper walked up to the vehicle it sped off at a high rate of speed. The trooper pursued the vehicle with the help of an unmarked NYPD police officer.

The chase reached high rates of speeds and at one point the vehicle exited the Thruway onto Route 17 and then re-entered I-87 where the driver attempted a U-turn in the middle of I-87 when he lost control and hit a guardrail and median, McCormick said.

At the same time the trooper stopped and was hit by the NYPD officer's car, she said.

The injured trooper's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

