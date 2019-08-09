Suspects On Loose After 12-Year-Old Is Shot In Area

A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition and two suspects are at large after an overnight shooting in Westchester.

In happened on Sunday, Sept. 8 at approximately 1:48 a.m., at the front entrance of 73-83 Highland Avenue in Yonkers.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy down on the ground with an apparent single gunshot wound to the neck as first responders immediately rendered medical aid, Yonkers Police Department Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos said.

The boy was transported to a local area trauma center where he is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in serious but stable condition, Politopoulos said.

Officers cordoned off the scene and a criminal investigation was initiated.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit responded to the scene, interviewing subjects and witnesses, processing forensic and ballistic evidence, and recovering surveillance video.

Preliminary investigation has yielded that the victim, who does not reside at the location, was with a group of other young people in front of the building when a vehicle pulled up on Highland Avenue, Politopoulos said.

Two perpetrators emerged from the vehicle, with both allegedly firing a single shot each in the direction of the group, which was located some distance away, striking the victim with one of these shots, according to Politopoulos. The perpetrators then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Multiple investigators are actively working to identify and apprehend both perpetrators and determine the motivations for this incident, Politopoulos said.

Detectives and Police Officers will be canvassing the area throughout the day developing information.

The victim’s family has been notified and is cooperating with police, said Politopoulos.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.

