Suspects In Maserati Ram Clarkstown PD Cruiser During Escape Attempt, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Clarkstown police vehicle was rammed by a Maserati.
A Clarkstown police vehicle was rammed by a Maserati. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police

A man allegedly involved in stealing high-end vehicles rammed a Clarkstown patrol vehicle with a dark-colored Maserati sedan in an effort to escape.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, after the department received multiple calls regarding high-end vehicle thefts and attempted thefts in the New City area, Clarkstown Police said.

When officers responded to the area, they spotted the Maserati on Strawtown Road with people inside. The Maserati struck the police vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene, police said.

Both suspects fled the Maserati on foot and were picked up by an awaiting white Porsche Cayenne SUV, police added.

Clarkstown Police units pursued the Porsche onto the northbound I-87, at which time the pursuit was ended.

The officer involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment. The Maserati had been identified as stolen from New Jersey earlier in the night.

In addition, the department is also investigating two stolen vehicles and the attempt of another vehicle from the New City area.

There may be a connection to other stolen vehicles from the same area, police said.

The department is asking the public to review any camera footage they may have between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m., on Aug. 6, and contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800 if that video reveals anything suspicious.

