Suspects At Large After Vandalizing School Buses, Building In Area

Police investigators in Westchester are attempting to locate vandals who targeted an area school district and caused extensive damage to buses and a building.

The Rye Brook Police Department issued an alert regarding two instances of vandalism that happened between Thursday, Jan. 20, and Tuesday, Jan. 25 within the district.

Investigators said that between those dates, there were two separate instances of property damage at the Blind Brook School District bus garage in which fire extinguishers were discharged inside buses, causing damage.

The suspects also caused damage to seats inside the school buses.

According to police, the third instance of vandalism happened at the 900 King St. building where windows were smashed in the back of the property.

Police said that detectives believe that the same suspects are responsible for all three crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism has been asked to contact Det. Dan Bruno at the Rye Brook Police Department by calling (914) 937-7437 or emailing DBruno@RyeBrook.org.

