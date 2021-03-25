Suspect Wanted In Shooting Death Of Man Found Lying On Area Sidewalk Arrested, Police Say

Police in Ulster County have arrested a suspect wanted for the shooting death of a man found lying on a city sidewalk.

Truvock Noble, aka Jeffrey Ali, age 45, undomiciled, was arrested on Tuesday, March 23 in the town of Fishkill, by Kingston and Fishkill Police for the Sunday, March 21 killing of Erick Crawford, age 38, of Kingston, said the Kingston Police.

Craw was found after Kingston police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Liberty Stree just off Boardway, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Crawford, who had been shot twice, lying on the sidewalk in front of 14 Liberty St.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim. Emergency Medical Services arrived shortly afterward and took over medical care.

Crawford was transported by ambulance to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus where he died a few hours later. He had been shot once in the torso and once in the thigh, police said.

An investigation into the homicide led to Noble who was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder and the motive behind it.

Anyone with information on the shooting or any other crime is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

