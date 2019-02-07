Suspect Still At Large One Year After Sexual Assault Of 89-Year-Old In Nanuet

One year ago, on July 4, 2018, an 89-year-old woman was brutally sexually assaulted in Nanuet.

Since then, the Clarkstown Police Department has continued to search for the person responsible for that attack that took place in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street, said the Clarkstown Police.

" We are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation that is now a year old," said Clarkstown Det. Peter Walker.

Walker said detectives are searching for anyone who was in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street, including Normandy Village, between 4:30 pm on July 3, 2018, and 5:00 am on July 4, 2018.

Anyone with information can contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800 or (845) 639-5840.

You may also send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

"We will continue to investigate this crime and work tirelessly to apprehend the suspect," said Walker.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.