Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In Westchester, Police Say

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said.

Holliday is charged in connection with burglarizing two stores located on the 500 block of Main Street (Route 1) during the early mornings of both Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15, as well as robbing two more adjoining stores located on the 100 block of Central Avenue on Monday, Dec. 19, according to authorities.

Police identified Holliday as the suspect after developing leads that fit his description, police said.

Holliday is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.