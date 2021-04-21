Suspect On Run Nabbed For Violent Home Invasion In Area, Police Say

A man wanted in connection with an alleged home invasion in which an area resident was stabbed, has been nabbed by authorities.

Jamel McCaskill, of New York City, was arrested in New Jersey on Friday, April 16, for the n Orange County incident which took place in Washingtonville on Saturday, Jan. 30.

According to felony complaints filed with the Washingtonville Village Court, on Jan. 30, McCaskill entered a residence in the village and used a large kitchen knife to stab an individual inside.

McCaskill fled the scene and was at large. The Washingtonville Police Department, together with the assistance of the New York State Police, investigated the incident and later filed charges in Village Court.

McCaskill was arrested on the night of Friday in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons charges, for an unrelated incident, Washingtonville Police Chief Brian Zaccaro said.

Extradition proceedings are underway to return McCaskill to Orange County to answer the charges in the indictment, the chief said.

“Violent crime doesn’t happen often in Washingtonville, luckily,” said Zaccaro, “but when it does, I know that it’s troubling to our residents. Maybe now that an arrest has been made in this case, the citizens of our village can rest a bit easier.”

