Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Suspect On Loose After Convenience Store Robbed At Gunpoint In Area

Kathy Reakes
The Cumberland Farms store that was robbed.
The Cumberland Farms store that was robbed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint before fleeing the area.

The armed robbery took place around 10:05 a.m., Tuesday, March 31 in Orange County at the Cumberland Farms Store on Route 94 in Salisbury Mills, said Town of Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard.

Police responded to the store after an employee contacted 911 and reported that they were held up by a subject who displayed a gun and had since fled the scene, Hazard said.

Cornwall Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of New Windsor Police, Village of Washingtonville Police, Town of Blooming Grove Police, The New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported that the subject left in a vehicle that was waiting outside of the store.

The investigation is ongoing.

