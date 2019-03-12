Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Middletown

Kathy Reakes
A 26-year-old was shot and killed in the City of Middletown.
A 26-year-old was shot and killed in the City of Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

Middletown Police are on the hunt for the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 26-year-old local man.

The incident took place around 12:25 p.m. Monday, March 11, when the City of Middletown Police responded to 23 Knapp Ave., for a reported medical emergency, said City of Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

Upon arrival, officers located the 26-year-old male resident of the upstairs apartment, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

At this time, it appears the homicide was a targeted assault, and the victim knew the shooter or shooters, Thoelen said.

"It is not believed that there is a current risk to the general public," he added.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family notifications are made.

A criminal investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151. Anonymous tips can be sent directly to https://nixle.com/tip/ or by texting “Tip Middletown” to 888777.

