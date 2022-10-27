Suspect On Loose After 15-Year-Old Shot In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy was hit twice in a Westchester County shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, police said.

Through preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim was in front of the building with several others when the suspect approached them and fired three shots in their general direction, hitting the victim twice before leaving the scene, according to police.

Police are now trying to identify and locate the shooter and find the motivation for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7724.

