Suspect Nabbed With Help Of Witnesses Following Rockland Stabbing

A man who attempted to elude police after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times was nabbed by police with the help of witnesses.

The stabbing was uncovered around 11:20 a.m., Monday, April 29, when the Haverstraw Police responded to the parking at 35 South Route 9W in West Haverstraw for a reporting of an assault in progress, said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 24-year-old woman lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Lund.

First aid was administered to the victim by first responding officers until EMS arrived on the scene.

The woman was able to tell police that her attacker was Anthony Russell, 23, of the Bronx, and that he had fled south in an attempt to escape, Lund said.

Police immediately started a search for Russell, with continual information being gathered during the search from witnesses at the scene, as well as witnesses who spotted Russell at various locations as he fled, Lund added.

Additional information was gathered from several witnesses who were following Russell in an effort to aid the police catch him.

At 11:54 a.m., officers were able to nab Russell about a half-mile away from 35 South Route 9W without incident, Lund said.

A further investigation determined that the attack was a domestic-related incident as the victim had an active order of protection against Russell.

Russell was transported to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department where he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated criminal attempt, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was then transported to the Town of Haverstraw Justice Court where he was arraigned by the Honorable Judge John Grant. Bail was set at a million dollars.

Russell is being held at the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

The victim was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital and was admitted with numerous stab wounds. She is listed as being in critical, but stable condition.

"The Town of Haverstraw Police Department would like to thank the numerous witnesses that came forward to assist in the aid of the victim as well as the apprehension of the suspect," said Lund.

The department also thanked the Rockland Paramedic Services, Haverstraw Volunteer Ambulance Corps as well as the Stony Point Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police for their response.

