Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing At Upscale Country Club In Hudson Valley

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people at an upscale country club in Westchester County.

The stabbings took place in New Rochelle around 11 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at the VIP Country Club on Davenport Avenue.

Responding New Rochelle police located two victims, one with a laceration to his back and the other who was stabbed in the abdomen, said Capt. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.

They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. The stabbing victim was taken into surgery and is currently listed as being in critical condition, Coyne said.

The victim who was slashed on the back was treated and released.

New Rochelle Police located and arrested the suspect at the dead-end of Davenport Avenue without further incident.

The suspect, identified as Elijah Santiago, age 25, of New York City, and the victims were all working as valets at the VIP Club.

The incident took place during a dispute between the three, Coyne said.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Santiago was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

