Suspect Nabbed In Spring Valley After Bank Robbery In Nanuet

A suspect was apprehended shortly after a bank robbery in the area.

It happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10 in Nanuet at the Capital One Bank located at 46 E. Route 59.

The initial reports stated that an adult man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money, Clarkstown Police Department said, noting that no weapons were displayed.

At this point of the investigation the amount of money stolen by the suspect is undetermined, police said.

The responding patrol units and detectives were able to determine the identification of the suspect, his mode of transportation from the scene and were able to subsequently locate him all within one hour of the robbery being reported, according to police.

The suspect was placed under arrest in the area of Dutch Lane in Spring Valley.

The suspect was identified as Jamie Bass, 46, who police say is undomiciled. Bass was transported to Clarkstown Police Headquarters for processing. He has been charged with Third-degree robbery and grand larceny, both felonies. He will be arraigned in Rockland County Court at a future time.

The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the bank robbery. If you witnessed it or have any information please call the Clarkstown Police Department at (845)639-5800.

