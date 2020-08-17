Suspect Nabbed In Rape At Hudson Valley Motel

Witnesses called 911 after allegedly hearing a woman yelling for help from a room at an area motel, screaming that she was in the process of being raped.

The incident happened in Ulster County at the Wenton Motel in Saugerties just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.

After forcing his way into the motel room, several witnesses confronted suspected rapist Austin T. Hollister, 21, of Purling in Greene County, Saugerties Police said.

While the victim escaped the room, one witness held down Hollister for several minutes until police arrived at the scene, according to a later police investigation.

"My understanding is they were some sort of acquaintances but they weren't intimate acquaintances," said Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra of the perpetrator's relationship to the victim.

Hollister was charged with the felony of forcible rape.

Saugerties detectives are investigating further, and additional charges are pending.

On April 29 of this year, Hollister and another individual, 18-year-old Taejah L. Dash of Shandaken, were arrested after allegedly firing several shots inside a Woodstock residence in the vicinity of Orchard Lane.

Both accrued multiple charges; Hollister was charged with:

attempted assault with a deadly weapon,

two counts of criminal mischief, both felonies,

and the misdemeanors of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors.

The incident was not random, a police investigation revealed, according to Detective Lt. Abram Markiewicz of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, who said that the gun-toting pair knew the occupants of the home.

Hollister is currently being held in Ulster County Jail on $10,000 bail.

