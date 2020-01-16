Suspect Nabbed In June Area Armed Robbery

New York State Police investigators tracked down an armed robbery suspect who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from his victim in the area.

Jean Ysabel-Guerro, 30, of the Bronx, was arrested by state police for an Orange County robbery on June 20 last year in Kiryas Joel. The suspect was caught on camera, laughing an extensive investigation into the robbery.

According to police, Ysabel-Guerro - who was wearing an NYPD t-shirt and hat at the time of the robbery - stole an undisclosed amount of cash during the robbery and proceeded to flee in a black four-door Nissan sedan.

Ysabel-Guerro was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Ysabel-Guerro was arraigned in the Village of Goshen Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Ysabel-Guerro is scheduled to appear in the Town of Monroe Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to respond to the charges, and an Order of Protection was issued for his victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.