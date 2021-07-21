Suspect Nabbed In Fatal I-87 Hit-Run Crash

New York State Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash in Westchester County that killed a motorcyclist.

Cesar L. Zapata Ramirez, age 28, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, for leaving the scene of the crash on I-87 in Yonkers, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

An initial investigation suggests at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, July 19, Michael P. Pereira, age 30, of the Bronx, was southbound on I-87 driving a 2018 Honda motorcycle and attempted to pass a 2015 Honda Pilot on the right.

Ramirez, driving the Honda Pilot, began exiting the interstate onto Exit 4 from the middle of three lanes as Pereira attempted to pass, said police.

Pereira struck the rear of the Honda Pilot, according to police.

After the collision, Ramirez left the scene without rendering aid or reporting the incident, McCormick said.

Despite life-saving techniques employed by arriving emergency medical technicians, Pereira was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

State Police investigators with the assistance of the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center were able to identify and later arrest Ramirez.

Ramirez was scheduled to be arraigned before the Yonkers City Court on Wednesday, July 21.

