Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: NY Strengthens Cyber Defenses After Russia Attacks Ukraine, Hochul Says
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Hudson Valley Hit-Run Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Riera-Ortiz
Carlos Riera-Ortiz Photo Credit: White Plains Public Safety

A Westchester man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

Carlos Riera-Ortiz, age 41, has been arrested by White Plains Police in connection with the crash that took place on Thursday, Feb. 17.

According to police, Riera-Ortiz, of White Plains, faces two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident including death. 

During the crash, officers reported that Ricardo Oxa-Cutipa, age 44, and a 37-year-old man were walking west on East Post Road when they were hit.

Oxa-Cutipa died from his injuries.

The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police reportedly recovered Riera-Ortiz’s vehicle, which had front-end damage and no windshield. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.