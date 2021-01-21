Suspect Nabbed In 2019 Murder At Area Restaurant

After an intensive 14-month manhunt, a 27-year-old man has been arrested by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for the 2019 murder of another man at a restaurant in the area.

Jamaad Mikal Murphy, of Middletown, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 20, in Ramapo, for the Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, killing of Matthew Napoleoni, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

State Police say that at approximately 2:30 a.m., Murphy, shot and killed Napoleoni, age 23, also of Middletown, outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension in the town of Wallkill.

According to police, Napoleoni sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, Murphy was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury for murder for the killing.

Following the indictment, an intensive search by the FBI and numerous local police agencies was underway.

On Wednesday, the task force located Murphy inside a residence in the town of Ramapo. He was then transported to the Orange County jail and remanded without bail.

