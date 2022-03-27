Suspect Nabbed For String Of Commercial Burglaries In Rockland, Police Say

A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges in connection to a string of commercial burglaries.

Robert McDonald, of Nanuet, was arrested on Monday, March 21, following an investigation into four burglaries that happened between Oct. 16 and Saturday, Jan. 1, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The burglaries happened in the Nanuet area, police said.

Clarkstown police said McDonald was charged with the following:

Four counts of third-degree burglary

One count of criminal mischief 2 (felony)

Two counts of criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Three counts of petit larceny

McDonald is also facing three burglary charges from the Spring Valley Police Department and one from the Ramapo Police Department, and charges are pending with Haverstraw Police, authorities said.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 22, and remanded to the Town of Clarkstown Jail pending his next court date, police said.

Clarkstown police worked with the following agencies during the investigation:

Spring Valley Police Department

Ramapo Police Department

Haverstraw Police Department

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.